Saddleworth Rangers player avoids serious neck injury after prompt intervention

SAM EYRES is currently resting up at home from his job as a driver with Sainsbury’s, recovering from what was potentially an extremely serious injury towards the end of Saddleworth Rangers’ National Conference League Division Three fixture against Leigh East on the last Saturday of July.

Eyres went down in an innocuous tackle with only a couple of minutes remaining. And he didn’t get up.

Rangers’ physio Charlotte Knight immediately took control of the situation and her prompt action ensured Eyres avoided sustaining any permanent damage.

Saddleworth secretary Peter Townsend said: “As soon as the incident occurred, authority automatically passed to Charlotte. For 25 minutes, until the ambulance arrived, she took full control and responsibility as around 200 spectators watched events unfold.”

Eyres messaged Townsend, on the evening of the match: “Everything is okay. They did the x-rays and stuff and couldn’t see any fractures or breaks. They’ve tested my mobility. I can move my head a little bit, so they gave me some painkillers and, after an hour-and-a-half, saw improvement and allowed me to go home.

“I’m at home now and it’s just about keeping moving. If I have any difficulty swallowing, or experience double vision or am sick three times in 24 hours, then I’ll have to go back. But other than that it’s about rest and recovery and keeping an eye out for any symptoms.

“There will be no gym or training for at least two weeks but other than that I can do everyday activities as normal, just with precaution.”

He added: “I want to thank everyone who has reached out or shown concern. I genuinely appreciate all the messages and support.

“Incidents like this are rare, especially at amateur level. When we see neck injuries, it’s usually in a professional setting with top-level medical teams involved.

“So while this was a serious moment, I’m grateful it’s shone a light on the incredible work done at the grassroots level, from the procedures followed to the professionalism of the medical staff on the day.

“The injury occurred during a late carry in the game. As I broke through the line, one tackler dived low and caught my legs, while another approached from the front.

“In an attempt to spin out of the first tackle, I was caught in an awkward position. With my legs swept from beneath me and the second tackler coming down over the top, the impact drove my head forcefully towards my torso. I immediately felt a sharp pain and cracking in the upper back and neck area and was unable to move my head.

“Our physio Charlotte, alongside the opposition physio, responded quickly and professionally. They immediately assessed the situation and followed every protocol associated with potential spinal or neck injuries.

“Although I could move my hands and feet, the pain was excruciating and I was immobilised and stretchered off as a precaution.

“An ambulance was called and I was taken to hospital after being carefully managed by two paramedics who, despite being on their final call of a twelve-hour shift, showed real care and professionalism.

“After three-and-a-half hours in hospital and multiple assessments, I was discharged with a diagnosis of severe soft tissue trauma, including damaged muscles, tendons and ligaments in the neck and upper back.

“The doctors told me no gym or rugby for at least ten-to-fourteen days, which for anyone who knows me is probably the worst part. Rest is not my strong point but I’ll behave… mostly.

“I’ll aim to ease back into non-contact training when the time is right and build towards next season.”

Eyres concluded: “I want to express my gratitude to everyone who helped, Charlotte, the opposition physio, the paramedics, hospital staff, and the club. It’s a reminder of just how important our volunteers and medical teams are in the amateur game.”

Townsend, who has written to Leigh East thanking them for their support and concern, told League Express: “Charlotte followed the protocol to the letter and was surely instrumental in what looks to be a positive outcome for Sam.

“I think we forget sometimes the extra pressure placed on our medical people, referees, players and officials each and every gameday.

“Match Official Ant Atherton stayed around until the ambulance left and asked me for an update on Saturday night and again on Sunday.

“The ambulance crew and the doctors at the hospital praised the care Sam had already received pitchside and although this is definitely the end of Sam’s season, it’s great news (on his condition).

“It’s the outcome we thought, but you can’t take any risks with neck and spinal injuries. As Sam says, the episode serves as a reminder of how important the army of volunteers are to our amateur game. We are lucky to have them.”