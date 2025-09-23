Scotland international stays at Midlands Hurricanes

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have confirmed a new one-year deal for prop Kieran Moran.

The 28-year-old, capped six times by Scotland and formerly of Hull KR, Sheffield Eagles, Keighley Cougars and Hunslet, has been with Midlands since 2023.

Moran has played 41 games for the club, although he was limited to seven appearances in 2025 by injury.

Head coach Mark Dunning said: “We’re really happy that Kieran has agreed to remain a Cane for what will be his fourth consecutive season in 2026.

“Injuries have unfortunately hampered him and his contributions throughout the 2025 season but he’s hopefully over that now and hungry to make 2026 a great year personally and holistically.

“It’s is no secret that a fit and healthy Kieran Moran is a good asset to have at the club and we’re looking forward to seeing him contribute to the group going forward as we step into the Championship for the first time.”