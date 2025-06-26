New name for Huddersfield Giants’ John Smith’s Stadium

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ home venue will now be known as the Accu Stadium after a change of sponsor.

It’s a fourth different name for what is also known as Kirklees Stadium, home to the Giants and football club Huddersfield Town since 1994, having formerly been the McAlpine, Galpharm and most recently John Smith’s Stadium.

Accu is a Huddersfield-based e-commerce business and will have the naming rights until at least 2030.

How much longer the Giants are playing at the ground remains to be seen, however, with owner Ken Davy keen to build a new stadium in the town for the Super League club.

Davy is attempting to acquire The Shay in Halifax, with a view to Huddersfield playing there while a new venue is constructed.