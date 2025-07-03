Dewsbury Rams hope to build on comeback win over away run

DEWSBURY RAMS hope to build on their come-from-behind victory over Whitehaven.

The Rams have moved to within a point of the top four, albeit they have a tricky run of three consecutive away games coming up.

Coach Paul March said: “We came out in the second half and showed we are a good side; we just need to play for 80 minutes.

“We didn’t start well; half time came at the right time. We spoke about putting something together and having some attitude in what we do. Does winning motivate them, does winning pay motivate them or does being a team motivate them?

“We showed intent in defence and executed really well, and got the win.

“We roll in to a run of games now and, when you’re winning them, little injuries go away very quickly.”