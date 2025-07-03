Tony Kemp’s Castleford Tigers return stirs memories – and regrets

FORMER Castleford favourite Tony Kemp says not spending more than two seasons at the club was the biggest regret of a playing career which brought 25 appearances for New Zealand.

The now 57-year-old also turned out for Doncaster, Leeds and Wakefield in the UK as well as Newcastle Knights and the old South Queensland Crushers in Australia after catching the eye with the Junior Kiwis.

Kemp was at Castleford in 1993-94, when John Joyner’s side won the Regal Trophy, reached the Challenge Cup semi-finals and after finishing fourth, made the Premiership final, and 1994-95.

After scoring 27 tries in 63 appearances for the club, the versatile back joined Leeds, then played a key role in establishing Wakefield in Super League after their promotion in 1998.

However Kemp, who later coached both Trinity and New Zealand Warriors in the NRL, says his two seasons at Castleford, where he played alongside compatriots Richie Blackmore and Tawera Nikau, stand out.

He was back at the club along with ex-loose-forward Nikau for the latest Super League game at home to Wigan, who in a major upset, were seen off 33-2 at Headingley in that Regal Trophy final more than 31 years ago (it was this match which propelled Mick Morgan to cult status for his Castleford club commentary).

And Kemp told BBC Radio Leeds: “It’s been good to come back, see the old place and reconnect with some really passionate fans. It doesn’t seem that long since they were screaming for us Kiwis who were running out.

“I knew before signing that Castleford would be a great place to come and play, and it turned out that way. To be honest, I regret that I didn’t stay longer, because we were building as a team.

“But the three of us were in our prime as players. I got the chance to sign for Leeds, Tawera went down to Cronulla Sharks then played for Melbourne Storm, and Richie joined Auckland (now New Zealand) Warriors.”

Nikau later played for Warrington and Blackmore for Leeds.