Dewsbury Rams pair earn new contracts

DEWSBURY RAMS have retained two more players, but said farewell to frontrow Jackson Walker.

Prop Tenneson Neagle, who made the step up from community side Shaw Cross Sharks for the final part of the season just finished, has earned himself a new deal to continue his progress.

Joining him is back Louie Walker, who scored two tries in five appearances.

Coach Paul March said: “It’s great to have Tenneson on board for next year. In the games he played, he showed he can cut it at the professional level, and I’m sure he’ll keep improving.

“He adds something different to our middle unit with his strong carries and ability to play big minutes. I believe in 2026 we will see the very best of him.

“Despite his injury on debut, Louie has shown real dedication and resilience, earning valuable gametime. I’m confident he’ll continue to develop.”

After four seasons with the Rams, 24-year-old Jackson Walker has decided to step away from the game.

He said: “It’s been an incredibly tough decision, but I’ve decided to take a step back from rugby and from the club that gave me my first shot at the professional game.

“The last four years at Dewsbury Rams have been amazing – I’ve loved every minute of my time here. But with increased work and family commitments, it’s a choice I’ve had to make.

“I want to thank everyone at the club and all the fans for their incredible support over the years. I wish all the boys the very best of luck next season – I’ll be cheering them on.”

The signings of Neagle and Walker takes the number of players confirmed in Dewsbury’s 2026 squad to 13.