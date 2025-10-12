Wales Dragonhearts and Scotland Bravehearts play out draw

WALES DRAGONHEARTS 10 SCOTLAND BRAVEHEARTS 10

IAN GOLDEN, Leigh Sports Village, Saturday

THE Dragonhearts and Bravehearts fought out a gritty draw in front of a vociferous crowd.

In a tough game in which defences were on top, errors by both sides meant tries were hard to come by.

Scotland, who were playing their first match at this level since 2014, when they competed in a Community Celtic Cup, beating Wales to finish second in the series to Ireland, took the lead on 16 minutes through an unconverted try from Cameron Cullen.

Owen Thomas nearly levelled twelve minutes later but was forced into touch as he dived for the line.

Ryan Price-Jones was held up just before the interval but Wales opened their account in the last move before half-time, a good run from Lewis Francis setting up Lewis Harris’ debut try. Sean Waldeck couldn’t convert, leaving it 4-4.

Wales went in front on 55 minutes, the Reds’ man of the match Ben Jackson sending Brandon Lamb over and Waldeck improving.

Scotland restored parity late on, George Shannon dummying his way over and converting his own try.

He did have a chance to win the game when Scotland were awarded a penalty, but his 55-metre attempt fell short.

Ross Whitmore was awarded Scotland’s man of the match accolade.

DRAGONHEARTS: Ellis O’Grady (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Liam Evans (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Lewis Harris (Rhondda Outlaws), Brandon Lamb (Bristol All Golds), Lewis Francis (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Llewellyn Hawkes (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Sean Waldeck (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Alan Pope (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Nathan Tucker (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Ben Jackson (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Jack Hodder (South Wales Jets), Lloyd Allen (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Rob Davies (Bristol All Golds). Subs: Sion Jones (Chester Gladiators), Ryan Price- Jones (Clock Face Miners), Johnathan Reid (South Wales Jets), Chadd George (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Raymond Lear (Chester Gladiators), Owen Thomas (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Ieuan Allen (Aberavon Fighting Irish)

BRAVEHEARTS: Corrie Dicks (West End Warriors), Roserutabua Tawanayavulala (Edinburgh Eagles), Andrew Brown (West End Warriors), Jacob Grierson (Siddal), Cameron Cullen (Leeds Beckett University), George Shannon (Edinburgh Eagles), Craig Colvin (West End Warriors), Connor Terrill (Millom), Ross Whitmore (Rochdale Hornets), Ben Morris (Northumbria University), Alex Woodhall (Maryport), Gregor Cowan (Glasgow RL), Niall Hall (West End Warriors). Subs: Joey Clarkson (East Leeds), Jordan Duncan (West End Warriors), Craig Wishart (Edinburgh Eagles), Jonny Gray (Forth Valley Vikings), Gregor McKinnon (Forth Valley Vikings), Rory Hamilton (Edinburgh Eagles), Matt Murray (West End Warriors)

Referee: Callum Murphy (England)