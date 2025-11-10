Dewsbury Rams ready to work on Wakefield Trinity link-up

DEWSBURY RAMS chairman Mark Sawyer hopes a flourishing relationship with neighbours Wakefield will have multiple spin-offs for the FLAIR Stadium outfit.

The clubs, just six miles apart, have forged an agreement whereby certain Trinity season-ticket holders will gain free entry to Rams home matches in the expanded Championship.

And Sawyer, who says there has already been interest shown by supporters of the progressive Super League club, is working with his Wakefield counterpart Matt Ellis to expand the partnership.

“Matt has done a great job since coming in at Wakefield (ahead of the 2024 season). You only have to attend a few matches, which I have, to see how things have taken off,” he explained.

“He is a successful businessman who is always looking at ways of progressing his club and he was keen to offer a few add-ons to some of the season-ticket deals there.

“We’re just down the road and we obviously hope to get a few more numbers through the gates and improve the atmosphere at our ground, and I have to say the early response from Wakefield fans has been really encouraging, because we’ve had a number of calls asking for more information about our club.

“We’ve been looking at other ways we might work together, and it’s heartening that Matt takes such an interest in the game as a whole.”

Dewsbury hosted Huddersfield’s Super League game against Wigan in June when the Accu Stadium was unavailable, and Sawyer added: “We want to have a healthy relationship with as many clubs as possible. There are always things we can learn from each other.”

Dewsbury have signed winger Tom Delaney on a one-year deal after he played on loan from Wakefield this year. He scored nine tries in 15 matches.

Meanwhile forwards Harvey Roberts and Joe Summers have penned contract extensions to 2027.

Roberts signed from Wakefield ahead of last season while Summers switched from Hunslet in 2023.