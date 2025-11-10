Midlands Hurricanes add Super League experience to backroom team

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have added some Super League know-how to their backroom team with the addition of Carl Foulstone, who will play a key role in the Birmingham club’s pre-season and beyond.

Their new strength and conditioning coach has moved from Huddersfield, having previously worked for Salford.

Foulstone, nicknamed Pottsy, was also part of the Jamaica set-up for the 2022 World Cup in England.

He replaces Josh Griffin, who had been combining his Hurricanes role with playing for Wakefield in Super League.

The forward now plans to focus on top-flight newcomers York, where he has signed as a player but also hopes to contribute to the club’s strength and conditioning operations.

Foulstone spent three seasons at Salford before five at Huddersfield and will now work alongside coach Mark Dunning and his staff at Midlands, where the managing director is former Huddersfield forward Eorl Crabtree.

“I am excited to be joining Midland Hurricanes for the 2026 season and beyond,” said Foulstone.

“After five years with Huddersfield, I am looking forward to a new challenge in a new environment.

“The Hurricanes are a club with a bold vision and a bright future, and having earned the role despite interest from a number of other candidates, I’ve been entrusted by Mark and Eorl to help the team achieve those goals.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to bring my eight years of experience working in Super League to the Hurricanes in driving the physical standards the club expect of players.”

Dunning said: “We knew Josh Griffin’s departure left a vital position open.

“When we put the advert out, we were very pleased with the interest from various applicants.

“But on meeting Carl and doing our homework, he was the clear stand-out candidate, and I was very pleased when he accepted.

“Pottsy has been tasked with leading on some really important metrics on the physical side and it will be good to work with him.”