Joel Tomkins sets out priorities as Catalans Dragons return to training

CATALANS DRAGONS will begin pre-season today (Monday) with building team spirit among Joel Tomkins’ top priorities.

Tomkins is heading into his first full season as a head coach, having taken the reins in May when Steve McNamara’s eight-year tenure came to an end.

It’s been an off-season full of change, with 12 senior players leaving the club and 11 new ones – including seven overseas men – arriving in an attempt to arrest a slide which has seen Catalans finish seventh and then ninth in the past two Super League seasons.

Former players Mitchell Pearce and Micky McIlorum have also been brought onto a new-look coaching team to work alongside Ryan Sheridan.

Tomkins is aware of the challenge of integrating so many new figures in time for the new season.

“As we head into this pre-season period, our focus for the next six weeks is clear,” he said.

“This first block pre-Christmas will be based around the players physically training hard to get to optimal physical condition.

“Our expectations for the pre-season are to be fully prepared and build a great team spirit in the group.

“We’ve got 12 new players joining the squad, and that’s exciting. But it also means we have to take time to build those relationships and combinations, both on and off the field.

“Next season represents a fresh start for everyone involved with the team. There will be a different environment for the players to develop and be the best they can be.

“Looking ahead, our goals for next season are to compete in every game, be consistent and have a clear identity as a team and club.”