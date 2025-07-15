Dewsbury Rams seek new signings as injuries bite and player leaves

DEWSBURY RAMS are on the lookout for signings after losing a trio of players.

Toby Everett has a broken thumb and Louis Collinson had an accident in training which will rule both out for some time, while Will Shaw has left the club by mutual consent.

Collinson has been a regular at loose-forward, prop Everett has appeared nine times off the bench having arrived from Hunslet in the close-season, and hooker Shaw has made five appearances as a substitute.

Coach Paul March said: “I am hoping to bring in a few players to give us that extra push before the end of the season.”

Hooker Sam Day is still absent with a rib injury, but veteran halfback Paul Sykes returned to the team for Sunday’s 20-6 defeat at North Wales Crusaders.