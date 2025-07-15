Keighley Cougars co-owners make great gesture to Ukrainian rugby league

KEIGHLEY COUGARS attracted television attention from the BBC for their gesture in supporting Rugby League in Ukraine.

Co-owners Ryan O’Neill and Kaue Garcia responded to a call made on TV programme The Last Leg, hosted by RFL president Adam Hills, where it was highlighted that the Ukraine national team were struggling to maintain fixtures, kit and basic operations during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Within hours, Keighley had offered to produce free kits for all Ukrainian teams ranging from Under 12s to the senior side.

O’Neill and Garcia set off on an arduous journey to deliver them to Kyiv, flying first to Poland, then taking a 15-hour bus journey to the war-torn country, which was featured on BBC Look North.

O’Neill said: “We wanted to help from the moment we saw the feature and thought about how we could make a difference.

“Not only have we produced the kits for free, but we’ve also launched a special replica shirt that reads ‘We Stand With Ukraine’ — and every penny from those sales will go directly to support the Ukraine national team.

“It’s important for the kids playing Rugby League, from the age of eight up to the main team.

“It’s important for the kids particularly to be out and active and distract their minds from living in a war-torn country. It’s important for adults who are on the frontline to have a bit of respite.

“We took advice about going, how safe it was, but people do it day in, day out. So we decided that we’ll get the bus.

“When we started the project I thought we’d just send it DPD and that would be the end of it. I didn’t quite think the logistics through, so we just thought we’re going to have to take it ourselves in our suitcases.”

Keighley have accepted a request from secondrow Valu Tane Bentley to be released from his contract to take up an opportunity with Leigh Reserves. He made six appearances, scoring one try.