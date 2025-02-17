Rugby League too reliant on Government funding says Newcastle Thunder chairman

NEWCASTLE THUNDER chairman Keith Christie is “frustrated” by the amount of outside funding as he works to make the club become more sustainable.

The north-east outfit’s problems have been well-documented, with Newcastle struggling to start last season amid financial upheaval.

Christie and a small team were able to make it work and now they are looking for more stability.

“There is no long-term plan in Rugby League because we work in handouts from Government funding,” he told League Express.

“It’s a frustration from my point of view because there is potential in the north-east, but there is nothing from the Government which helps us become sustainable.”