Dewsbury Rams sign Leigh Leopards and Bradford Bulls prospects

DEWSBURY RAMS have added Valu Tanē Bentley and George Rayner, from Leigh Leopards and Bradford Bulls respectively, to their 2026 squad.

Bentley had two spells with Leigh’s reserves, returning last July after a spell with Keighley Cougars which brought six appearances for the forward.

Fullback Rayner is yet to make his professional debut but has been a regular for Bradford’s reserves.

Rams head coach Paul March said: “Tanē comes to us from Leigh and brings high work-rate, aggression, and intelligence to the team.

“I’m looking forward to helping him reach his full potential.

“George is a player who has really impressed me when I’ve watched Bradford reserves.

“He’s another young player coming in for an opportunity at this level, and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Dewsbury have also retained forward Jack Briggs for a third season with the club.