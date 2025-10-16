Goole Vikings sign returning prop from Australia

GOOLE VIKINGS have signed prop Harry Medlicott from Queensland Cup side Souths Logan Magpies.

It’s a return home for 25-year-old Medlicott, who is from East Yorkshire and spent time in the Leeds Rhinos system.

He also represented England Students while at the University of Leeds, before moving to Australia.

Vikings coach Scott Taylor said: “There’s a shortage of young, hungry, homegrown front-rowers in the game right now, and it’s an area we’ve been keen to strengthen.

“Harry’s earned his opportunity the hard way, coming through the student ranks and testing himself in Australia. That shows his attitude.

“Hopefully we can help him work on his game and take the next step to become a consistent Championship-level front-rower with the Vikings.”

Goole have also announced the retention of halfback or hooker Callum Rutland for next season.