Warrington Wolves ‘happy to be underdogs’ says bullish Karl Fitzpatrick

WARRINGTON WOLVES head to London today (Wednesday) full of confidence that they can win the Challenge Cup in 2025 after their disappointing defeat in last year’s game, when they fell 18-8 to Wigan after failing to demonstrate the flair that their supporters had been hoping to witness.

Chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick, who had an eight-year career with Salford from 2003 to 2010, but never played in a Challenge Cup final, is unconcerned about the fact that bookmakers are making Hull KR strong favourites to win the Cup this Saturday.

“We are happy to be the underdogs, just as we were in 2019 when we beat St Helens convincingly (18-4) in the Cup final that year,” Fitzpatrick told League Express.

And Fitzpatrick denies that Warrington are under pressure to win a major trophy after so often falling below the final hurdle.

“We have enjoyed great success in the Challenge Cup in the last 16 years, having won it in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2019, while we were also finalists in 2016 and 2018,” he said.

“A lot of other clubs would be envious of a Challenge Cup record like that.

“Of course we want to win the Cup, but I don’t think we need to feel under any more pressure than Hull KR, for example, who haven’t won the Cup since 1980.”

And Fitzpatrick is confident that his club will enjoy strong support at Wembley and their fans will be able to counter the strong support that the Robins are likely to have in the national stadium.

“We expect to take between 12,000 and 15,000 supporters to the game and we know that they will shout themselves hoarse for us.”

The crucial factor for the Wolves would be the return of captain George Williams, who has been out of action for several weeks with ruptured ligaments in his ankle that required an operation. An expected return on Saturday could see the odds swing back towards Warrington.

“We are confident that George will be back and that he and Marc Sneyd at halfback will be a potentially winning combination,” added Fitzpatrick.