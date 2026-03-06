Dewsbury Rams v Barrow Raiders Match preview & 21-man squads

DEWSBURY RAMS and Barrow Raiders both had a bye in Round 5 after suffering their first defeats of the season in Round 4, with the Rams losing at home to Goole Vikings and the Raiders away to Sheffield Eagles.

Both come into the game with a record of three wins from four, with the Rams keen to get back to winning ways at home against a team that was in the tier above them last season.

Rams coach Paul March (above) makes two changes to his 21-man squad following their defeat to Goole, with halfback Jacob Hookem and Louie Walker dropping out, to be replaced by veteran forward Toby Everett and former Bradford Bulls Academy fullback George Rayner.

The Raiders are missing winger Andrew Bulman, as well as Seth Woodend and Max Anderson-Moore, but coach Paul Crarey recalls veteran centre Shane Toal as well as young winger Dan Knott, who made his debut against Salford in Round 2, and teenage hooker Trent Ruddy.

SQUADS

Rams: 1 Craig McShane, 2 Tom Delaney, 3 Caelum Jordan, 4 George Senior, 5 Liam Copland, 6 Dan Coates, 8 Luke Nelmes, 9 Jack McShane, 10 Toby Everett, 11 Joe Summers, 12 Luke Mearns, 13 Dec Tomlinson, 14 Jacob Parkinson, 15 Jacob Bateman, 16 Louis Collinson, 17 Harvey Roberts, 20 Valu Bentley, 22 George Rayner, 23 Brad Graham, 28 Jamie Gill, 29 Bailey O’Connor

Outs: 7 Jacob Hookem, 19 Louie Walker,

Ins: 10 Toby Everett, 22 George Rayner,

Raiders: 1 Luke Cresswell, 3 Shane Toal, 4 Curtis Teare, 5 Luke Broadbent, 6 Brad Walker, 7 Ryan Johnston, 8 Tom Walker, 9 Josh Wood, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Ellis Robson, 12 Matthew Costello, 13 Ryan King, 14 Aiden Doolen, 15 Charlie Emslie, 17 Alex Bishop, 20 Dan Knott, 21 Trent Ruddy, 25 Tee Ritson, 31 Stevie Watson, 32 Ellis Archer,

Out: 2 Andrew Bulman, 19 Seth Woodend, Max Anderson-Moore,

Ins: 3 Shane Toal, 20 Dan Knott, 21 Trent Ruddy,

Referee: Adam Williams

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Dewsbury 24, Barrow 31 (ChR20, 18/8/24)

Barrow 27, Dewsbury 20 (ChR4, 14/4/24)

Barrow 44, Dewsbury 28 (ChR26, 4/9/22)

Dewsbury 18, Barrow 20 (ChR12, 22/5/22)

Dewsbury 40, Barrow 26 (ChR20, 7/7/19)

Barrow 20, Dewsbury 20 (ChR4, 24/2/19)

Dewsbury 32, Barrow 12 (CSR4, 9/9/18)

Dewsbury 22, Barrow 20 (ChR20, 8/7/18)

Barrow 58, Dewsbury 32 (ChR5, 13/5/18)

Dewsbury 34, Barrow 14 (ChR21, 27/7/14)