‘I’ve always wanted to be here’: Mark Percival signs new St Helens contract

THE SAGA over Mark Percival’s future has come to an end with the veteran centre signing a new contract at St Helens after all.

Percival has penned a one-year extension to stay with Saints, whom he joined at the age of 14, until the end of 2027.

But in recent weeks it had appeared the now 31-year-old was on his way out of the club.

Former team-mate Jon Wilkin claimed a contract offer had been withdrawn from Percival, an allegation refuted by Saints.

He had been linked with a move to Huddersfield Giants for next season but will now continue with the club he has amassed over 250 appearances for including six major final wins.

“I have always wanted to be at this club, and now I’ve got another year’s extension to keep playing here, it feels unbelievable,” said Percival, who has been capped six times by England.

“I love this club, so I’m glad to get this deal over the line.”

Percival is yet to appear in 2026 after off-season ankle surgery, one of several injury problems he has had to deal with in recent years, although he is in contention to return against Bradford Bulls on Saturday.

“It can be difficult at times when you pick up injuries, and people may think you’re injured more than you are, and I can’t thank the fans enough because they’ve always supported me,” he added.

“I feel like I’ve still got a lot left to give, and I want to show that this season and next.

“Hopefully, I can keep my body in good condition and keep going. I want to do that for the fans and for my family as well.”

Saints coach Paul Rowley said: “It is great news that Mark will be staying with the club for a further twelve months beyond the end of this year.

“What he brings to the team, both on and off the field, is immeasurable.”