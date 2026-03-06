Swinton Lions v Newcastle Thunder Match Preview & 21-man squads

SWINTON LIONS remain the only club in the Championship without a single point to show for their efforts so far this season, a position that Newcastle Thunder would have found themselves in a year ago.

But the Lions will come into the game with enhanced confidence of getting off the mark, having been strengthened by the return of forwards Samy Kibula and Ben Killan from injury, with both set to make their first appearance of the season. And the Lions have strengthened further with several loan players, including Alfie Sinclair (who was a late addition to the matchday squad last week) and Luca Walsh from St Helens, Jack Purtill from Wigan and Deacon Connolly from Widnes.

Thunder had a strong start to the season, winning their first two games, but then suffering two surprise home defeats against Dewsbury Rams and North Wales Crusaders.

They have also been strengthened by the arrival of York loanees John Sagaga and Matty Foster for what should be a compelling clash at Heywood Road on Sunday.

SQUADS

Lions: 1 Louie Roberts, 2 Connor Parkinson, 4 Aaron Lynch, 5 Harry Higham, 8 Samy Kibula, 9 George Roby, 10 Ben Killan, 11 Gavin Rodden, 12 Aaron Willis, 15 Jamie Reddecliff, 17 Trent Kelly-Duffy, 18 Bobby Shingler, 20 Adam Jones, 21 Tom Ratchford, 26 Charlie McCurrie, 27 Lucas Coan, 31 Finlay Irwin, 33 Alfie Sinclair, Deacon Connolly, Jack Purtill, Luca Walsh

Outs: 3 Ellis Anderson, 6 Reece Briers, 14 Johnny Openshaw, 22 Jordan Brown, 32 Cameron Bate,

Ins: 8 Samy Kibula, 10 Ben Killan, 15 Jamie Reddecliff, 33 Alfie Sinclair, Deacon Connolly, Jack Purtill, Luca Walsh

Thunder: 2 Andy Djeukessi, 3 Joe Law, 5 Brad Ward, 6 Cody Hunter, 7 Will Roberts, 9 Taylor Pemberton, 11 Harvey Reynolds, 12 Noah Whittingham, 13 Sam Cook, 15 Brenden Santi, 16 Leo Tennison, 18 Ukuma Ta’ai, 19 Jack Brown, 22 John Sagaga, 24 Matty Foster, 25 Jack Smith, 27 Jordan Lipp, 28 Tyler Walton, 29 Sean Croston, 30 Tom Inman

Outs: 1 Myles Harrison, 10 Ryan Jackson, 14 Maxime Rostang,

Ins: 2 Andy Djeukessi, 13 Sam Cook, 22 John Sagaga, 24 Matty Foster,

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Swinton 52, Newcastle 10 (L1R15, 13/7/25)

Newcastle 6, Swinton 48 (L1R2, 9/3/25)

Newcastle 25, Swinton 19 (ChR20, 30/7/23)

(at Kingston Park)

Swinton 6, Newcastle 18 (ChR1, 5/2/23)

Swinton 30, Newcastle 36 (ChR9, 13/6/21)

Swinton 28, Newcastle 16 (CCR1, 21/3/21)

Newcastle 18, Swinton 30 (L1R17, 2/8/15)

(at Kingston Park)

Swinton 44, Newcastle 32 (L1R9, 7/6/15)

(at Park Lane, Sedgley Park)

Swinton 36, Newcastle 28 (ISC-SF, 7/4/15)

(at Park Lane, Sedgley Park)

Swinton 66, Gateshead 6 (CCR3, 16/3/14)

(at Leigh Sports Village)