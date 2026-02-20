Dewsbury Rams v Goole Vikings preview and 21-man squads

DEWSBURY RAMS will host Goole Vikings at FLAIR Stadium on Saturday in a match with an early start at 2.00pm.

They currently sit in third place in the Championship with three wins from their first three games after they travelled to the northeast last Sunday and ended Newcastle Thunder’s unbeaten record with a come-from-behind 28-38 victory, putting them in good spirits to face a Goole side that has recorded one win from its opening three games.

Rams coach Paul March (above) makes just one change to their 21-man squad, with Jacob Bateman replacing George Rayner, who didn’t figure in the match day 17 against Newcastle.

Goole coach Scott Taylor is expected to give a seasonal debut to experienced fullback Josh Guzdek, who had knee surgery in the off-season, while experienced forward Jack Aldous could return to the bench. Jack Coventry and Ben Hodder have dropped out of the 21-man squad.

SQUADS

Rams: 1 Craig McShane, 2 Tom Delaney, 3 Caelum Jordan, 4 George Senior, 5 Liam Copland, 6 Dan Coates, 7 Jacob Hookem, 8 Luke Nelmes, 9 Jack McShane, 11 Joe Summers, 12 Luke Mearns, 13 Dec Tomlinson, 14 Jacob Parkinson, 15 Jacob Bateman, 16 Louis Collinson, 17 Harvey Roberts, 19 Louie Walker, 20 Valu Bentley, 23 Brad Graham, 28 Jamie Gill, 29 Bailey O’Connor

Outs: 22 George Rayner

Ins: 15 Jacob Bateman

Vikings: 1 Josh Guzdek, 2 Tom Halliday, 3 Cooper Howlett, 4 Keenen Tomlinson, 5 Callum Shaw, 7 Jack Miller, 8 Tyler Craig, 9 Jeylan Hodgson, 10 Jack Arnold, 11 Brett Ferres, 12 Nick Staveley, 13 Harry Aldous, 14 Oliver Morgan, 15 Jack Aldous, 16 Harry Medlicott, 18 Connor Barley, 20 Shane Tuohey, 22 Callum Rutland, 30 Liam Watts, Will Jubb, Andre Savelio

Outs: 17 Jack Coventry, 19 Ben Hodder

Ins: 1 Josh Guzdek, 15 Jack Aldous

STATS

All previous meetings:

Dewsbury 14, Goole 20 (L1R12, 13/6/25)

Goole 16, Dewsbury 22 (L1R2, 9/3/25)