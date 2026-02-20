Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity preview and 21-man squads

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS will be without Adam Swift and Liam Sutcliffe for the foreseeable future following hamstring injuries.

Harry Rushton and Joe Greenwood are also out for the Giants, with Marshall Land and Archie Sykes coming into the squad.

Oliver Pratt and Ky Rodwell return for Wakefield Trinity, with Caius Faatili and Jordan Williams – both unused against Toulouse Olympique last weekend, the former due to a calf injury – dropping out of the squad.

SQUADS

Giants: 3 Jacob Gagai, 4 Taane Milne, 5 Sam Halsall, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Tristan Powell, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Tom Burgess, 11 Asher O’Donnell, 12 Sam Hewitt, 14 Fenton Rogers, 15 Matty English, 16 George King, 18 Kieran Rush, 20 Mathieu Cozza, 21 George Flanagan, 22 Jack Billington, 23 Chris Patolo, 24 Connor Carr, 26 Archie Sykes, 27 Marshall Land, 32 Oliver Russell

Trinity: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Oliver Pratt, 3 Cameron Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Tyson Smoothy, 10 Ky Rodwell, 11 Seth Nikotemo, 12 Matty Storton, 13 Jazz Tevaga, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 17 Harvey Smith, 18 Isaiah Vagana, 19 Lachlan Walmsley, 20 Jack Sinfield, 23 Josh Rourke, 24 Tray Lolesio, 32 Will Tate

Referee: Jack Smih

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Wakefield 48, Huddersfield 2 (SLR24, 30/8/25)

Huddersfield 10, Wakefield 46 (SLR19, 18/7/25)

Huddersfield 12, Wakefield 22 (CCR4, 16/3/25)

Huddersfield 34, Wakefield 6 (SLR19, 14/7/23)

Wakefield 0, Huddersfield 8 (SLR3, 3/3/23)

Huddersfield 16, Wakefield 14 (aet) (SLR27, 2/9/22)

Wakefield 12, Huddersfield 14 (SLR11, 28/4/22)

Huddersfield 18, Wakefield 32 (SLR23, 5/9/21)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

Huddersfield 22, Wakefield 18 (SLR18, 8/8/21)

Wakefield 38, Huddersfield 12 (SLR8, 30/5/21)

Super League summary

Huddersfield won 38

Wakefield won 23

Huddersfield highest score: 58-6 (H, 2010) (Widest margin: 52-0, A, 2010; 58-6, H, 2010)

Wakefield highest score: 48-2 (H, 2025) (also widest margin)

MATTY ENGLISH needs one appearance to reach 150 for Huddersfield Giants.

– Debut: Swinton Lions (h) (CC) (L28-24) (Substitute) (23 April, 2017)

SAM HEWITT needs one appearance to reach 100 for Huddersfield Giants.

– Debut: Leeds Rhinos (h) (SL) (D22-22) (Substitute) (30 March, 2018)

SAM HEWITT needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

– 92 for Huddersfield Giants (2018-2026)

– 7 for Wakefield Trinity (2023, loan)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

MAX JOWITT needs 10 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

– 968 for Wakefield Trinity (2014-2026)

​- 8 for Newcastle Thunder (2019, loan)

– 14 for Oxford (2017, loan)

(0 for Dewsbury Rams, 2017, dual-registration)