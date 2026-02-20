Anthony Murray happy with Whitehaven’s newest local signing

WHITEHAVEN coach Anthony Murray likes what he has seen from new hooker Liam Williamson.

He has been signed from nearby Seaton Rangers, and played for the amateur side in their Challenge Cup first-round tie at Thatto Heath last month.

Williamson, who was added to Murray’s squad at the Ortus REC after taking part in a series of training sessions, made his Haven bow from the bench in the home Championship meeting with Newcastle.

It’s hoped he can make the same kind of impression as Ellison Holgate, who was recruited from another Cumbrian community club, Wath Brow Hornets, ahead of last season, and went on to score nine tries in 18 outings in 2025.

Williamson was recommended by Whitehaven assistant coach Neil Frazer, who worked with him at Seaton, and Murray explained: “We had a good look at him in training, when he worked really hard.

“We were confident pitching him in against Newcastle, even though we knew it would be a tough test.

“Liam played plenty of minutes, he did well defensively with a lot of traffic coming his way, and his passing was good.”

Former Workington team chief Murray took the Haven job in October 2024 with the brief of utilising the pick of talented local amateur players after the club were relegated from the old-style Championship following a financially-troubled season.

“We’ve been happy to give those local lads who show a bit about themselves an opportunity, and Liam falls into that category,” he added.