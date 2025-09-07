Disciplinary Danger: Warrington Wolves, Hull FC, Hull KR and Catalans Dragons face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait following the weekend action?
Salford Red Devils 16-17 Catalans Dragons
Franck Maria – Catalans Dragons – red card – shoulder to the head
Warrington Wolves 12-34 Leigh Leopards
Luke Yates – Warrington Wolves – on report – high tackle
Hull KR 18-4 Hull FC
Elliot Minchella – Hull KR – yellow card – shoulder to the head
Yusuf Aydin – Hull FC – yellow card – dangerous tackle
Jordan Rapana – Hull FC – yellow card – late tackle
Jack Ashworth – Hull FC – other contrary behaviour