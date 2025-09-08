Sky Sports pundit labels Jack Ashworth act as “disgusting” and “assault” with Hull FC forward under microscope

SKY SPORTS pundit and commentator Jon Wells has labelled Jack Ashworth’s act on Mikey Lewis as “disgusting” and “assault” following a bad-tempered end to the Hull KR-Hull FC derby yesterday afternoon.

With the Black and Whites staring down the barrel of a sixth derby loss in a row, things began to get heated as Ashworth bashed Lewis in the face with an elbow as the Rovers halfback lay prone on the floor.

Though that act was not picked up, Hull’s Jordan Rapana saw yellow moments later after flattening Arthur Mourgue when the ball had already left the Frenchman’s hands.

Ashworth is likely to be cited and potentially charged by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel later today, but it’s fair to say that Wells was unhappy with what went on.

“It’s disgusting, there’s absolutely no place for it on a rugby field. It’s dirty, dirty play,” Wells said as soon as the incident occurred.

Upon seeing a replay, Wells went further: “That’s ridiculous. He will be ashamed of himself when he sees that back, Jack Ashworth.

“You can expect a bit more spite in a derby game but some of the stuff we’ve seen in the last couple of minutes isn’t rugby league, it’s basically assault.”