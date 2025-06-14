Allan Coleman charting a happy home run for Widnes Vikings

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Allan Coleman hopes to see confidence levels among his players rise via a string of positive performances back on home territory.

The DCBL Stadium side emerge from the break for finals day by hosting Halifax tomorrow (Sunday), while York visit the following Sunday and Toulouse on Saturday, June 28.

Coleman’s charges prepared to tackle the Panthers on the back of a hard-fought 12-10 win over London Broncos at Wimbledon.

It was a first victory in three and second in seven in the league, with Widnes having been depleted by injuries.

Backs Matty Fleming, Ryan Ince and Dec Patton and forward Lewis Hall were all absent while recently-signed back Jake Maizen and secondrow Danny Langtree picked up knocks during the clash.

“It was a vital win,” admitted Coleman, who was pleased with the input of dual-registration Warrington prop Luke Thomas.

“We really needed it, and spoke all week about the importance of a win in getting back on track.

“The downside is that desperation can sometimes be a hindrance. We looked a little bit edgy, because confidence hasn’t been sky-high.

“We had more good sets and more possession in good areas than them but we struggled to make it count.

“We tried to barge our way over too often, but that comes with panic and pressure.

“The upside was that we dug in, especially when down to twelve (on-loan Oldham forward Adam Lawton was sinbinned late on). That was a bit of the old us, and it was good to see.

“I was pleased with defence in yardage, we nullified them often and made them kick from their own half a lot.”

Coleman continued: “We’ve tried to use the break well and hopefully bodies are coming back.

“It’s three tough games, but we are back on our own ground and we’ll be giving it our best to try and put smiles in faces in the stands.”

Prop Liam Kirk has left Widnes to join Midlands Hurricanes.