Dolphins condemn Melbourne Storm to club-record seventh loss in row

DOLPHINS 28 MELBOURNE STORM 10

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Friday

JACK BOSTOCK bagged a brace on his return from an ACL injury as the Dolphins condemned the Storm to their seventh straight loss.

Aiming to avoid their longest losing streak in club history, Melbourne established an early 10-0 lead at a rainy Suncorp Stadium.

But Selwyn Cobbo’s score gave the Phins a foothold before the break, then Bostock and co piled on four unanswered tries deep in the second half.

Herbie Farnworth thrilled with 267 running metres, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was his potent best and Isaiya Katoa assisted two tries.

With Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes sidelined by a head injury, replacement Tyran Wishart slashed through for the first try after twelve minutes.

And Sualauvi Faalogo raced 85 metres to score an extraordinary solo try off a kick return to put Melbourne well on top.

The officials denied Jamayne Isaako and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki but Cobbo finally got the Dolphins on the board in the left corner.

After the restart, Tabuai-Fidow was sin-binned for holding down the runaway Faalogo too long.

But the undermanned Phins held the line for those ten minutes before Isaako’s try spurred the late rally.

Bostock crossed twice – the first a solo charge, the second soaring for a Katoa kick – either side of an Isaako penalty goal, before Finefeuiaki completed the job.

DOLPHINS: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 22 Jack Bostock, 5 Selwyn Cobbo, 6 Brad Schneider, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 10 Francis Molo, 9 Max Plath, 15 Thomas Flegler, 11 Connelly Lemuelu, 12 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 13 Morgan Knowles. Subs: 8 Tom Gilbert, 14 Ray Stone, 16 Felise Kaufusi, 17 Oryn Keeley (not used), 19 Tevita Naufahu (not used), 21 Kurt Donoghoe

Tries: Cobbo (39), Isaako (59), Bostock (65, 74), Finefeuiaki (79); Goals: Isaako 4/6; Sin bin: Tabuai-Fidow (46) – professional foul

STORM: 1 Sualauvi Faalogo, 2 Will Warbrick, 3 Jack Howarth, 4 Nick Meaney, 5 Hugo Peel, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Tyran Wishart, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 9 Harry Grant, 10 Josh King, 11 Shawn Blore, 12 Ativalu Lisati, 17 Trent Loiero. Subs: 14 Trent Toelau, 15 Joe Chan, 16 Davvy Moale, 18 Cooper Clarke, 19 Manaia Waitere (not used), 20 Josiah Pahulu (not used)

Tries: Wishart (12), Faalogo (27); Goals: Meaney 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 4-10; 10-10, 16-10, 18-10, 22-10, 28-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dolphins: Herbie Farnworth; Storm: Sualauvi Faalogo

Penalty count: 4-4; Half-time: 4-10; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: 24,070