‘The work’s not done’: Leeds Rhinos release MND Awareness shirt

LEEDS RHINOS chief executive Jamie Jones-Buchanan revealed the club’s annual MND Awareness shirt and insisted: “The work’s not done.”

Their 2026 jersey has a unique design that incorporates the blue cornflower, which has become a symbol of motor neurone disease because of its fragile appearance but hardy nature.

The idea for the shirt came from the 2024 design created by Cath Muir, who is living with MND, which included blue cornflowers drawn by Cath in its special design.

Whilst recent MND Awareness shirts have focused on the much-loved Rob Burrow, this year’s jersey aims to show support for the whole MND community.

Since 2020, more than £250,000 has been raised through the Rhinos’ annual MND Awareness shirt for various such causes.

This year, £10 from the sale of every shirt will go to ongoing Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to support the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

Rhinos will wear the special kit for their game against Hull KR on Friday June 26, which comes in the same week as Global MND Awareness Day.

Jones-Buchanan said: “The important lesson Rob taught us all was we need to continue looking after the MND community.

“That’s inspired by our very own cultural architect Kevin Sinfield and his team with their annual fundraising, and I’m proud Leeds Rhinos are continuing Rob’s legacy.

“I was honoured to be at the opening of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND and it reminded me of the incredible things we’ve all been able to come together to achieve whether that’s the Rhinos family, the city of Leeds or the Rugby League community.

“The work is not done and we must continue to look after those who are sadly diagnosed every day with this cruel disease as well as supporting the battle to ultimately find a cure.

“Sadly, we recently lost Rob’s dad Geoff. I know he was so proud of the Centre. It’s fitting we can help continue to support the work going on there.”

Leeds Hospitals Charity chief executive Esther Wakeman said: “The continued support from everyone at Leeds Rhinos is just incredible.”

“We’re continuing to support the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease team with equipment, specialist staff and new research projects. Every pound donated will keep supporting patients and NHS staff here in Leeds.”