Latest Castleford Tigers thrashing ‘different’ insists Ryan Carr

RYAN CARR said he was less disappointed with Castleford Tigers’ thrashing at Hull KR than the one they got six days earlier against their city rivals.

After losing 50-10 at home to Hull FC, Castleford went down 50-6 away to the reigning champions.

“It’s hard to explain to people who aren’t in our room but compared to what I was so disappointed with last week, we did go after them (Hull KR) physically which pleased me,” said Carr.

“What let us down was fundamental errors. (Conceding) six tries on the fifth tackle just makes it too hard because we got through 90 percent of our set only to do that.

“There were two tries where we caught the ball, dropped it over the line and they put their hand on it (to score).

“Overall, we took a lot out of it. We don’t accept it (the performance) but it’s different from last week.

“I asked them to fight in the second half and not just roll over. They did that.”