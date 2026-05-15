Kieran Dixon finds new club following Oldham exit

KIERAN DIXON has signed for Salford following his exit from Oldham.

Dixon, who signed for the Roughyeds in 2024, scored 37 tries in 30 Oldham appearances, but has linked up with Salford for the remainder of the 2026 Championship campaign.

The 33-year-old London Broncos product has had spells at Hull KR, York Knights, Leigh Leopards (then Centurions) and Widnes Vikings, before joining Salford on loan last month.

Upon signing for the phoenix club, Dixon is linking up with familiar faces.

“It feels good to sign for the club, I obviously got to play alongside Ryan (Brierley, Salford CEO) when we were both at Oldham and got on well with him there,” Dixon said.

“I also obviously played with Mason (Caton-Brown, Salford owner) back when we were both playing for London Broncos.

“So it feels good to be able to link back up with them too, even though they’re in different positions now.”