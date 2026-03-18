Dolphins prop rejects Super League advances to sign new deal

DOLPHINS prop Francis Molo has reportedly turned down numerous advances from Super League clubs to sign a new deal with the Queensland side for 2027 and beyond.

Molo had previously been offered to Super League sides in 2025 before he made the move from St George Illawarra Dragons to the Dolphins.

The Courier Mail has reported that the 31-year-old will sign a new deal with the Dolphins, sacrificing around $200,000 to pen the new deal.

Not only were Super League sides chasing Molo, but three other NRL teams had made their interest in the forward known, offering deals of $650,000 (just under £490,000) to bring Molo to their club.

The 31-year-old made his NRL debut for Brisbane Broncos in 2014, making six appearances before going on to make 70 appearances for North Queensland Cowboys.

Molo made the move to the Dragons to make a further 62 appearances, but he moved to the Dolphins mid-season after falling down the pecking order at St George.