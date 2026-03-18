Warrington Wolves prop ruled out for eight weeks

WARRINGTON WOLVES could be without Toafofoa Sipley for the next couple of months after he suffered not one but two injuries.

Sipley was withdrawn from Warrington’s fourth-round Challenge Cup win against Goole Vikings, which set up a quarter-final draw at home to Leigh Leopards.

That was the 31-year-old’s fourth game for the club since signing from Manly Sea Eagles ahead of this season.

As well as a knee injury, Sipley has also pulled a calf, and head coach Sam Burgess intends to be cautious with the prop.

“He was just finding his feet over here, and with the weather getting drier he was looking forward to that, but he’ll be okay,” said Burgess.

“It’s not the end of the world. It’s six-to-eight weeks (out), but he’s a big fella so we’re planning for eight.”

Warrington also lost Jordan Crowther against Goole with an ankle concern, but he has been cleared of any injury and is available for selection this Saturday when Castleford Tigers visit the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Burgess, who has seen his side win five out of five in all competitions so far this season, could finally hand a return to England winger Matty Ashton after ten months out with a knee injury.