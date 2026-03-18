Bradford Bulls loan Wakefield Trinity forward

BRADFORD BULLS have loaned Wakefield Trinity forward Tray Lolesio for one week.

The 23-year-old joined Daryl Powell’s side in the off-season from Redcliffe Dolphins, where he spent two years in the Queensland Cup.

Lolesio made his debut for Wakefield in their 82-6 Challenge Cup Round Three victory over Swinton Lions and could debut for the Bulls in their Friday night clash with Huddersfield Giants.

The Bulls have been decimated by injury and suspension in recent weeks, with Eribe Doro and Brandon Douglas joining the casualty list.

And Bradford boss Kurt Haggerty is looking forward to seeing Lolesio in action: “I’ve had some great feedback on Tray in particular so we’re really looking forward to having him with us this week. He is a dynamic front rower, he works hard off the ball and he will really fit into what we’re looking for.

“I’m due a phone call with Daryl Powell (Wakefield head coach) who’s going to give me even more of an insight into Tray, but I am really looking forward to having him with us.”