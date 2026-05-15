Liam Finn tears into ‘scandalous’ Huddersfield Giants

LIAM FINN has torn into his Huddersfield Giants side after a dismal 60 minutes cost them in a 26-18 loss to St Helens last night.

The Giants were terrible for most of the fixture before a late rally saw them almost claw back an unlikely deficit.

And Finn believes that being booed at half-time was their just desserts.

“It was a game of two halves. Actually a game of one quarter and three-quarters,” Finn said.

“In that first 20 minutes, we were miles off, no where near, way off. It was unacceptable. Five errors in 20 minutes, we got what we deserved.

“We got punished and got booed off at half-time. Rightly so. People paying money for that, it was scandalous.

“We needed a reaction second-half and, to be fair to the lads, we got it.

“We completed 15 out of 15 sets. We went after it and nearly, nearly got there.

“It’s massively frustrating but it’s a common theme for a team low on confidence to start playing when the game’s gone. We need to find a way of fixing that.”

Finn did have some kind words to say about debutant Cole Geyer, who made his first appearance in a Giants shirt following a move from Oldham.

“I thought he was really good. I was trying to get him off for a rest and wanted Zac [Woolford] to get back on the last 20 but I was running out of middle changes.

“He looked sharp at dummy half, made a break and made a couple of opportunities. He fronted up in defence, too, and went really well.”