Happy Halifax Panthers boss adds seasoned hooker to squad

EXPERIENCED former Sheffield Eagles hooker Vila Halafihi has come out of retirement to boost coach Kyle Eastmond’s bid to get Halifax Panthers’ faltering season back in track.

After winning their first six games to top the Championship, the Shay side have lost four out of five and slipped to fifth.

Following financial issues last year, Eastmond (pictured) went into the campaign with a compact squad.

It has recently been expanded by the addition of former Wests Tigers and Samoa winger David Nofoaluma and French forward Maxime Jobe, both of whom had been playing in France’s Super XIII competition.

Warrington back Alfie Johnson has also been brought in on loan, and now Halafihi, 31, has signed a deal for the remainder of the season.

The Leeds Rhinos Academy product, who then had a spell in the Penrith Panthers Under 20 side and played for Bradford Bulls and Hunslet, spent three years at Sheffield before announcing his retirement at the end of last season.

“Vila is a real fierce competitor, he wants to be the best and wants to win, which is a character trait we’re always looking for,” explained Eastmond.

“He’ll bring a lot of experience and leadership to the team.

“It’s a signing we need that’s not only good for us on the field, but off it as well.

“He’ll help to raise the standard and help the lads. They’ve done a lot and given a lot this year already in half a season. It’s nice to get more bodies in to help them.”