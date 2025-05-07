Ex-Castleford Tigers target KL Iro puts hat in ring to play for England in Ashes Series

FORMER Castleford Tigers target KL Iro has thrown his hat into the ring to play for England in this year’s Ashes Test Series against Australia.

Iro, who currently plies his trade with Cronulla Sharks in the NRL and who almost signed for Castleford in 2023, qualifies for England through birthright.

The 23-year-old was born in Leeds in 2000 while his father, Kevin Iro, was playing for St Helens in Super League.

Though Iro remains totally committed to the Cook Islands after earning eight caps for the Kukis, the centre is open to playing for England later this year.

“Yeah, for sure. I’m not sure if I’m eligible. I’m not sure how it works,” Iro told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“But, yeah, I wouldn’t say no. I would never say no to that. I think it’s pretty cool if you could do that.

“Cook Islands is my strong point, and that’s where I grew up, and that’s my culture. After my career, I probably want to move back there as well,” Iro said.

“When I was growing up back there, I always had my dad as a role model to follow, so I hope that I can be, like, a role model for the younger kids, that it is possible to get out of the island and achieve good things.”