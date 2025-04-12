Doncaster coach says ‘the bar has been set’ by Toulouse Olympique scalp

DONCASTER coach Richard Horne says his side set the template in terms of how they have to defend when they beat Toulouse.

The 10-6 home win was their second in four league outings as the long-serving boss builds into the campaign.

The French visitors went in front early on, but Horne pointed out: “Their try was off a ricochet kick, and it’s 50:50 what happens off one of those.

“Our response as really good, the boys worked hard for each other, committed numbers to the ruck and controlled the rucks when they put big shifts on.

“We look in control of what they threw at us, and I have told them the bar has been set in terms of defence.

“Offensively, we are still a bit rusty and there is work to do on combinations, but we got two tries and the win.

“These are the kind of games we have to get through to get to where we want to be in the table.

“We need to back it up, and I think there is definitely more to come from this team.”

The Dons are in derby action at home to Sheffield on Good Friday.