Josh Drinkwater’s Oldham influence hailed as Wembley nears

OLDHAM winger Jack Johnson hailed teammate Josh Drinkwater as the Australian halfback helped steer the Roughyeds a step closer to a first Wembley appearance.

Johnson scored two tries in the 38-24 defeat of Barrow to put his side into the 1895 Cup semi-finals – but tipped his hat to the former NRL and Super League player.

Drinkwater, who joined Oldham from Warrington in the close-season after also playing for for St George Illawarra Dragons, London Broncos, Wests Tigers, Leigh, Hull KR and Catalans Dragons, pulled the strings, scored a try and kicked five goals.

“Josh knows the game inside-out,” said former Warrington, Featherstone and Newcastle player Johnson, who is in his second season at Oldham.

“He steers us around the pitch and knows just when to make that key pass or kick. He comes up with some really big plays.

“It was a tough game against Barrow, and Josh really helped get us through.”

Drinkwater featured in Catalans’ historic 2018 Challenge Cup final triumph over Warrington, the first time a club from outside England had lifted the trophy, and returned to Wembley with the Wolves in last year’s final defeat by Wigan.

The 31-year-old is eager to make it a hat-trick of appearances at the national stadium, as well as helping Oldham mount a Championship challenge – they host Featherstone tomorrow (Sunday) – after last season’s promotion.

“Barrow showed up and really hung in, and we probably made it harder than it should have been,” he said.

“We twice let them get in front, and we need to be more disciplined and a bit more clinical.

“But the encouraging thing was that when we were behind and things were going against us, our heads didn’t drop.

“The key thing was to get through the game, and now we’re in the semi-finals and 80 minutes away from Wembley, which is really exciting for us and the fans.”

Oldham’s home league game against Bradford has been brought forward to Friday week, April 25 (7.45pm), from Sunday 27.