Jack Stevens double helps Swinton Lions edge thriller with Keighley Cougars

SWINTON LIONS 30 KEIGHLEY COUGARS 22

IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday

JACK STEVENS scored two tries as Swinton came out on top in an end-to-end thriller on a wet afternoon which featured a red and three yellow cards as well as nine tries.

Keighley, seeking a third successive win, had the early ball but on their first attack, knocked on in the Lions 30.

The Lions then forced a goal-line drop-out after Kenny Baker had gone close and they nearly scored from it, only for Ethan Fitzgerald to lose the ball as he went for the left corner.

Hooker Jonny Openshaw, who has joined Swinton on loan from Featherstone, caused many problems for the visiting defence.

Swinton took the lead on 13 minutes when Stevens provided the pass for Ethan Fitzgerald to cut in from the right to score, but Reece Briers was unable to convert.

Keighley stand-off Izaac Farrell was sent off four minutes later for use of the knees in the tackle.

And within three minutes, Swinton were over for their second try when Adam Sidlow and Openshaw combined to put Stevens in – and this time Briers was true from the tee.

Gav Rodden went close before Keighley claimed their first when Brad England broke away to score and Matty Beharrell goaled.

Swinton responded just after the half-hour, with Stevens again the provider, setting up Jordan Brown to score on the left, with Briers converting.

On 34 minutes, they were in again when Rodden broke and the move finished with Louie Roberts scoring under posts.

Before the conversion attempt, the game was stopped for around 30 minutes due to a medical incident in the crowd which required an ambulance.

On the restart, Briers kicked the two points for 22-6, but Keighley managed to pull a try back before the break when Connor Sayner went in wide out.

Swinton started the second half camped on the Keighley line and Fitzgerald came close to scoring but was knocked into touch as he went for the line.

Beharrell was sent to the sin bin for a late shot on Roberts on 47 minutes, but his side still grabbed a try despite being a man down.

Andy Gabriel intercepted and raced 80 metres, but stand-in kicker Brad Holroyd couldn’t convert from wide out.

Beharrell returned just in time to kick a penalty-goal after Swinton were pulled for holding up play.

Just after the hour, Openshaw and Sayner were sent to the sin bin for fighting. The penalty went to Keighley, but this time Beharrell missed.

Briers landed a penalty-goal for Swinton after he was hit late on 66 minutes, but Keighley weren’t giving up.

They were soon on the attack just inside their own half, but Stevens intercepted a Beharrell pass to race through, and Briers added the conversion from in front of the posts.

In the final five minutes, there were more chances with Rodden making a break which ended with Openshaw being grounded just short.

Keighley claimed another try two minutes from time when Junior Nuu scored on the left and Beharrell converted.

GAMESTAR: Two tries and two assists topped off a great performance by Swinton halfback Jack Stevens.

GAMEBREAKER: The last Lions try scored by Stevens just gave them the edge.

MATCHFACTS

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

5 Harry Higham

2 Ellis Anderson

22 Aaron Lloyd

30 Ethan Fitzgerald

7 Reece Briers

6 Jack Stevens

20 Jamie Reddecliff

24 Jonny Openshaw

8 Adam Sidlow

11 Gav Rodden

16 Finley Beardsworth

13 Kenny Baker

Subs (all used)

10 Bobby Shingler

15 Jordan Brown

9 George Roby

28 Dylan Trent-Duffy

Tries: Fitzgerald (13), Stevens (20, 70), Brown (31), Roberts (34)

Goals: Briers 5/6

Sin bin: Openshaw (63) – fighting

COUGARS

32 Connor Sayner

2 Brad Holroyd

4 Junior Sa’u

19 Junior Nuu

42 Andy Gabriel

6 Izaac Farrell

43 Matty Beharrell

16 Jordan Schofield

13 Aaron Brown

33 Jack Teanby

11 Brad England

15 Dan Parker

29 Lucas Green

Subs (all used)

14 Harry Bowes

10 Mark Ioane

23 Leo Aliyu

12 Lachlan Lanskey

Tries: England (26), Sayner (40), Gabriel (50), Nuu (78)

Goals: Beharrell 3/5, Holroyd 0/1

Sin bin: Beharrell (47) – dissent, Sayner (63) – fighting

Dismissal: Farrell (17) – dangerous tackle

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Lions: Jack Stevens; Cougars: Connor Sayner

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-6, 16-6, 22-6, 22-10; 22-14, 22-16, 24-16, 30-16, 30-22

Penalty count: 8-10

Half-time: 22-10

Referee: Luke Bland

Attendance: 842