Doncaster sign ex-Castleford Tigers forward

DONCASTER have signed former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers prop Muizz Mustapha on a two-year deal.

Mustapha, who has 61 Super League appearances to his name, has signed a permanent Championship deal for the first time following his recent release by Castleford.

Dons head coach Richard Horne said: “This is a great signing for us.

“He’s a young, aggressive, powerful forward with a lot of Super League experience, which will only help us raise our levels. He’s going to be a key part of the squad as we look to progress.”

Mustapha has played in the second tier before, during loan or dual-registration spells with Featherstone Rovers, Dewsbury Rams, Bradford Bulls and Batley Bulldogs.

The 25-year-old said: “I’ve been to quite a few clubs and I’ve had to work my way through not the most straightforward route.

“But I think it’s made me a better player and a stronger player. I’m grateful for that journey.

“I’ve had quite a lot of setbacks in my career but that has never stopped me and I just keep taking everything as it comes.

“I’m just the type of player that tries my hardest and I play with my heart on my sleeve so that is what you’re going to see from me.”