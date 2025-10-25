Rhodri Lloyd bows out in style as Wales beat Ireland

WALES 24 IRELAND 0

IAN GOLDEN, The Gnoll, Neath, Saturday

THE 100th international between Wales and Ireland at any level will go down as a memorable one for the home side.

It was a big event in Neath, where Wales Rugby League combined hosting two matches with cap presentations, as the Wales juniors and students sides enjoyed watching the players they eventually hope to emulate, as well as being honoured at half-time.

Defences were on top for much of the game, especially for the Welsh, and it was only the fourth time that Wales had shut out their opponents at senior men’s international level.

And Wales’ new head coach Paul Berry was delighted about how events panned out.

“They say defences win games,” he said. “We were under pressure in that game for loads of periods of time.

“But credit to our lads, they kept turning up. There’s some really tough men in there who want to compete and work hard for each other.”

It was also a memorable day for Rhodri Lloyd, as the retiring Widnes forward scored a try on his final professional appearance.

Wales fielded six debutants and Ireland four as both sides now look towards the 2030 World Cup.

The home side took the lead from their first attack after three minutes, Lloyd McEwan-Peters diving over from short range for a try on his debut – and on his 20th birthday. New captain Matty Fozard converted.

They kept attacking and nearly increased the lead on ten minutes. Finlay Yates was held up over the line, then Denive Balmforth had a try chalked off for a double movement.

Wales’ indiscipline was giving Ireland opportunities to hit back, but the home defence stood firm. It was only when the heavens opened and Wales made an error thanks to the now slippery ball, that Ireland made metres from a scrum. Oliver Whitford had the best opportunity to score from that, but couldn’t quite ground as he reached out from a grubber, and Wales went into half-time 4-0 up.

The highlight in the first 15 minutes of the second half was some outstanding officiating from touch-judge Denton Arnold. Following a tackle that looked late, referee Liam Rush waved play on and a brawl broke out between the sides.

While the match continued at the other end of the field, with Ireland trying to launch an attack, eight of the players continued their scuffle. Arnold ran on to the pitch, broke the men up and the game continued without a pause.

Billy Walkley picked up a grubber, but from the next play, an error gave Ireland a goalline drop-out. Ireland were close to scoring, but Lewis Wing saw the ball fly into touch as he looked for a first international try.

Finally, there was a second score, and it came for Wales. Max Clarke slipped the ball to Lloyd who scored a try to mark his last game.

Straight away, Wales got their third. From an Ireland error, Wales won a scrum, and the result was Connor Davies diving home. Fozard converted both efforts.

Then with eight minutes to go, Clarke dived over for Wales’ fourth try. Lloyd converted for his first – and last – professional goal.

Ireland head coach Ged Corcoran said: “I’m very disappointed. I didn’t see this coming. We’ve prepared well as a part-time team for the last two weeks. We’re gutted as a team and a country.”

GAMESTAR: It has to be Rhodri Lloyd, whose final professional appearance saw him working hard, scoring his 98th career try and kicking his first ever goal.

GAMEBREAKER: Max Clarke’s try on 66 minutes that made the score 18-0. Wales were on top then and they weren’t going to lose.

MATCHFACTS

WALES

1 Sam Dickenson (Wigan Warriors)

2 Billy Walkley (Sheffield Eagles)

3 Max Clarke (Workington Town)

4 Lloyd McEwan-Peters (Hunslet)

5 Owen Restall (Halifax Panthers)

6 Denive Balmforth (Hull FC)

7 Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings)

8 Matt Ross (London Broncos)

9 Finlay Yates (Salford Red Devils)

10 Huw Worthington (London Broncos)

11 Rhodri Lloyd (Widnes Vikings)

12 Sam Grice (Castleford Tigers)

13 Connor Davies (Halifax Panthers)

Subs (all used)

14 Charlie Newton (Huddersfield Giants)

15 Charlie Glover (Salford Red Devils)

16 Ashton Robinson (Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs)

20 Sam Bowring (Midlands Hurricanes)

Tries: McEwan-Peters (3), Lloyd (61), Davies (66), Clarke (73)

Goals: Fozard 3/3, Lloyd 1/1

IRELAND

1 Oliver Whitford (Keighley Cougars)

2 James Farrar (York Knights)

3 Connor Carr (Huddersfield Giants)

14 Daniel Corcoran (Canterbury Bulldogs)

5 Lewis Wing (Hull KR)

6 Aidan McGowan (Huddersfield Giants)

18 Brandan O’Hagan (The Entrance Tigers)

8 George King (Huddersfield Giants)

17 Dec O’Donnell (Rochdale Hornets)

23 Lucas Castle (Workington Town)

11 Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants)

12 Lachlan Lanksey (Keighley Cougars)

19 Aaron Lynch (Swinton Lions)

Subs (all used)

10 Ronan Michael (Bradford Bulls)

20 Ryan Hogg (Dublin City Exiles)

22 Daniel Lynch (Swinton Lions)

24 Jamie Gill (Bradford Bulls)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Wales: Rhodri Lloyd; Ireland: Oliver Whitford

Penalty count: 2-4

Half-time: 6-0

Referee: Liam Rush