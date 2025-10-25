Shaun Wane insists ‘easy fixes’ for beaten England

SHAUN WANE insists there are “easy fixes” to be made after seeing England outplayed by Australia in the Ashes opener.

The Kangaroos ran out 26-6 winners at Wembley, leaving the hosts battling to keep the three-match series alive.

England head coach Wane said: “I know what these players are capable of and we didn’t give ourselves a chance.

“In the first half it was close, but it wasn’t really. Australia were the best team, no question about that.

“It hurts a lot, because we were desperate to put our best show on today and we didn’t do that.

“But the things we did wrong are easy fixes. We needed to fix them on the run and we didn’t.”

Wane said the biggest issue was: “The way we ended our sets, the way we turned the ball over, the quality of our last plays.

“That’s an area where we are normally strong. It’s easy to fix but it has a huge effect.”

Wane also rued England’s inability to take the chances that they did create, in contrast to Australia.

He said: “We made line breaks and didn’t score. They made lines breaks and scored.

“They were clinical. They showed why they are the best team in the world.

“They must see the best of us next week – that’s the beauty of having three Test matches.”

Wane said he will consider personnel changes for next week’s game in Liverpool and admitted AJ Brimson, who was 18th man at Wembley, could be one of those.

“I’ve got a strong 24 and the point of having that is we’ll have a look at everybody,” added the coach.

“We’ll be better next week. we’ll make the right changes.

“Every single position will be analysed, we’ll be assessed with trying to get a win. If he (Brimson) is the man, we’ll make that change.”