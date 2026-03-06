Doncaster v Goole Vikings Match Preview & 21-man squads

DONCASTER and Goole Vikings will meet for the first time in their history on Sunday when they meet at the Eco-Power Stadium and it could be the beginning of a significant derby rivalry.

The Vikings come into the game with two wins from their opening five matches and they will be keen to make an impact on their neighbours’ home turf. The only change they have made from the squad that lost 54-24 to Widnes in Round 5 is the replacement of Doncaster loanee Andre Savelio, who has been recalled by the Dons, with Alex Holdstock.

Doncaster coach Richard Horne (above) has also made one change, with Titus Gwaze coming into the squad to replace Pauli Pauli.

SQUADS

Doncaster: 1 Tom Holmes, 3 Brad Hey, 5 Luke Briscoe, 6 Cory Aston, 7 Connor Robinson, 8 Bradley Knowles, 9 Greg Burns, 10 Suaia Matagi, 12 Alex Sutcliffe, 13 Loui McConnell, 15 Jordan Baldwinson, 17 Muizz Mustapha, 18 Edene Gebbie, 19 Connor Jones, 21 Tyla Hepi, 22 Luis Johnson, 23 James Glover, 24 Watson Boas, 25 Gadwin Springer, 26 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 27 Titus Gwaze

Outs: 16 Pauli Pauli,

Ins: 27 Titus Gwaze

Vikings: 1 Josh Guzdek, 2 Tom Halliday, 3 Cooper Howlett, 4 Keenen Tomlinson, 5 Callum Shaw, 7 Jack Miller, 8 Tyler Craig, 9 Jeylan Hodgson, 10 Jack Arnold, 11 Brett Ferres, 12 Nick Staveley, 13 Harry Aldous, 14 Oliver Morgan, 15 Jack Aldous, 16 Harry Medlicott, 18 Connor Barley, 22 Callum Rutland, 24 Alex Holdstock25 Brad Bullock, 30 Liam Watts, 31 Will Jubb,

Outs: 32 Andre Savelio

Ins: 24 Alex Holdstock

Referee: Ryan Cox

STATS

No previous meetings

WATSON BOAS needs one appearance to reach 100 for Doncaster.

​- Debut: North Wales Crusaders (h) (L1) (L12-10) (Fullback) (28 April, 2019)

ALEX SUTCLIFFE needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

– 31 for Doncaster (2024-2026)

– 7 for Halifax Panthers (2023, loan)

– 22 for Castleford Tigers (2022-2023)

– 1 for Midlands Hurricanes (2022, loan)

– 17 for Leeds Rhinos (2017, 2019-2021)

– 21 for Featherstone Rovers (2019-2020, loan/dual-registration)