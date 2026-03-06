Whitehaven v Midlands Hurricanes Match Preview & 21-man squads

WHITEHAVEN finally got off the mark at the fifth time of asking last weekend, with a convincing 20-0 victory over Rochdale Hornets and they will be hoping to repeat the formula with victory against another of last year’s League 1 teams in Midlands Hurricanes.

Shortly after last week’s game, Haven coach Anthony Murray quit his post, which has now been filled on an interim basis by James Newton (above), who made 238 appearances for the club across two spells in a distinguished playing career that ended in 2024. Newton was already a member of the coaching staff and the club hopes he will enjoy a smooth transition.

Haven have made a plea for more support and this game looks like one that would give good value for money.

The Hurricanes currently sit in seventh place with three wins from five outings but they will be missing centre Ryan Johnson and forward Oliver Roberts, who are replaced by Kieran Moran and Louis Beattie in their 21-man squad.

Haven will be missing Jake Pearce and Aaron Turnbull but they recall the experienced Jordan Thomson and youngster Liam Williamson to their 21-man squad.

SQUADS

Haven: 2 Mitchell Todd, 4 Ethan Bickerdike, 5 Jay Weatherill, 6 Ciaran Walker, 7 Jack Newbegin, 9 Ellison Holgate, 10 Jordan Thomson, 11 Connor Holliday, 12 Rio McQuistan, 13 Jack Kellett, 15 Ellis Nixon, 16 Brad Brennan, 18 Cole Taylor-Walker, 19 Dave Eccleston, 21 Joe Lowe, 23 Ben Pearce, 24 Lewis Brown, 28 Seth Woodend, 32 Liam Williamson, 35 Jackson Smith

Outs: 8 Jake Pearce, 17 Aaron Turnbull,

Ins: 10 Jordan Thomson, 32 Liam Williamson

Hurricanes: 1 Todd Horner, 2 Matty Chrimes, 5 Luis Roberts, 7 Lewis Else, 8 Jon Luke Kirby, 9 Aiden Roden, 10 Tyler Dickinson, 11 Tom Wilkinson, 13 Mikey Wood, 14 Brandon Moore, 16 Zeus Silk, 17 Kieran Moran, 18 Owen Restall, 19 Sully Medforth, 20 Toby Warren, 23 Aidan McGowan, 24 Sam Bowring, 26 Ethan Newboult, 27 Louis Beattie, 28 Isaac Shaw, 29 Morgan Punchard

Outs: 3 Ryan Johnson, 12 Oliver Roberts,

Ins: 17 Kieran Moran, 27 Louis Beattie,

Referee: Luke Bland

STATS

All previous meetings:

Whitehaven 26, Midlands Hurricanes 16 (L1R19, 10/8/25)

Midlands Hurricanes 38, Whitehaven 8 (L1R10, 25/5/25)

(at Alexander Stadium)

Midlands Hurricanes 52, Whitehaven 24 (1895C-PR1, 2/2/25)

(at Alexander Stadium)

Coventry Bears 0, Whitehaven 72 (L1R22, 7/9/19)

(at Webb Ellis Road, Rugby)

Whitehaven 32, Coventry Bears 18 (L1R11, 9/6/19)

Whitehaven 24, Coventry Bears 20 (L1R25, 16/9/18)

Coventry Bears 12, Whitehaven 44 (L1R6, 8/4/18)

(at Butts Park Arena)

Whitehaven 44, Coventry Bears 12 (L1R4, 9/4/17)