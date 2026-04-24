Doncaster v London Broncos Match Preview & Team Squads

DONCASTER might be expected to give London Broncos their toughest game of the season so far when the two clubs meet at the EcoPower Stadium on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 3.00pm).

While the Broncos come north with a perfect record of eight wins from eight matches, Doncaster have lost just one of their eight game, surprisingly to Midlands Hurricanes in the first game of the season.

The two clubs have been drawn together in the second round of the 1895 Cup for a clash in London in mid-May, but Doncaster coach Richard Horne (pictured above) will want to make a firm impression on the Broncos this weekend and he has named a strong squad, bringing Brad Hey, Alex Sutcliffe and Tyla Hepi back into the squad that defeated Salford 64-0 in the Cup, while he has let Jordan Baldwinson and Isaac Misky head to Hunslet on loan.

Broncos coach Jason Demetriou has also named a strong squad, with Luke Smith and fans’ favourite Sadiq Adebiyi brought into the squad, with record appearance maker Will Lovell one of three players making way, each with injuries. Lovell has suffered a hamstring strain that could keep him out for four weeks, while Brandon Webster-Mansfield has an ankle injury and Ben Hursey-Hord is absent because of the concussion protocols.

SQUADS

Doncaster: 1 Tom Holmes, 3 Brad Hey, 4 Reece Lyne, 6 Cory Aston, 7 Connor Robinson, 10 Suaia Matagi, 11 Sam Smeaton, 12 Alex Sutcliffe, 13 Loui McConnell, 14 Jacob Jones, 16 Pauli Pauli, 17 Muizz Mustapha, 18 Edene Gebbie, 19 Connor Jones, 21 Tyla Hepi, 22 Luis Johnson, 23 James Glover, 24 Watson Boas, 25 Gadwin Springer, 26 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 27 Titus Gwaze

Outs: 2 Bureta Faraimo, 15 Jordan Baldwinson, 20 Isaac Misky,

Ins: 3 Brad Hey, 12 Alex Sutcliffe, 21 Tyla Hepi,

Broncos: 1 Morea Morea, 2 Elliot Wallis, 3 Alex Max, 4 Rob Mathias, 5 Liam Tindall, 6 Connor O’Beirne, 7 Dean Hawkins, 8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9 Sam Davis, 10 Emarly Bitungane, 11 Luke Smith, 12 Jack Croft, 13 Siliva Havili, 15 Sadiq Adebiyi, 16 Epel Kapinias, 17 Marcus Stock, 18 Jamie Meadows, 23 Gairo Voro, 24 Lewis Bienek, 26 Neil Tchamambe, 27 Ted Davidson

Outs: 19 Ben Hursey-Hord, 20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield, 21 Will Lovell,

Ins: 11 Luke Smith, 15 Sadiq Adebiyi, 27 Ted Davidson

Referee: Liam Rush

STATS

Last ten meetings:

London Broncos 18, Doncaster 38 (ChR17, 12/7/25)

(at Kuflink Stadium, Ebsfleet)

Doncaster 30, London Broncos 12 (ChR11, 25/5/25)

London Broncos 66, Doncaster 16 (CCR4, 1/4/23)

(at The Rock, Roehampton)

London Broncos 52, Doncaster 12 (CSR1, 8/8/15)

(at The Hive, Barnet)

Doncaster 4, London Broncos 30 (ChR17, 14/6/15)

(at Castle Park)

London Broncos 26, Doncaster 22 (ChR1, 15/2/15)

(at The Hive, Barnet)

London Broncos 64, Doncaster 0 (CCR4, 14/2/99)

(at Twickenham Stoop)

Doncaster 6, London Crusaders 16 (SDP-SF, 15/5/94)

(at Tattersfield)

Doncaster 20, London Crusaders 10 (SD, 23/1/94)

(at Tattersfield)

London Crusaders 38, Doncaster 18 (SD, 10/9/93)

(at Barnet Copthall)