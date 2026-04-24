Swinton Lions v Keighley Cougars Match Preview & Team Squads

SWINTON LIONS are still looking for their first victory of the 2026 Championship season and they will surely fancy their chances against the Cougars, who come to Heywood Road with three wins and a draw from their nine fixtures so far.

The Lions come from having had two free weekends, whereas the Cougars suffered a 62-6 defeat to London Broncos in the first round of the 1895 Cup.

Swinton coach Anthony Murray (pictured above) has included new signings, hooker Josh Eaves and halfback Jordan Gibson, who both join the club from the stricken North Wales Crusaders, with Ellis Anderson and Aaron Willis both dropping out from the squad that suffered a home defeat by Salford on 5th April.

Cougars coach Ian Hardman has recalled winger Dylan Proud to his squad, as well as veteran George Flanagan and Brandon Pickersgill, while he has also included Tobias Gibson, who has joined on loan from Workington Town for the rest of the season.

SQUADS

Lions: 1 Louie Roberts, 2 Connor Parkinson, 4 Aaron Lynch, 6 Reece Briers, 8 Samy Kibula, 9 Josh Eaves, 10 Ben Killan, 11 Gavin Rodden, 15 Jamie Reddecliff, 17 Trent Kelly-Duffy, 18 Bobby Shingler, 20 Adam Jones, 21 Tom Ratchford, 22 Jordan Brown, 23 Deane Meadows, 24 Ethan Fitzgerald, 26 Charlie McCurrie, 27 Lucas Coan, 31 Finlay Irwin, 38 Brad Billsborough, Jordan Gibson

Outs: 3 Ellis Anderson, 12 Aaron Willis,

Ins: 9 Josh Eaves, Jordan Gibson

Cougars: 1 Connor Sayner, 2 Brad Holroyd, 4 Max Clarke, 5 Dylan Proud, 8 Dan Parker, 9 Oli Burton, 11 Lucas Green, 14 George Flanagan, 17 Jordan Schofield, 18 Oliver Whitford, 19 David Foggin-Johnston, 20 Leo Skerrett-Evans, 21 Alfie Dean, 23 Brandon Pickersgill, 24 Ben Dean, 26 Nathan Rushworth, 27 George Hill, 33 Emmanuel Waine, 35 Will Groves,

Outs: 22 Waldimar Matahwa, 25 Will McCardle, Eoin Groves, Mike Ogunwole

Ins: 5 Dylan Proud, 14 George Flanagan, 23 Brandon Pickersgill, Tobias Gibson

Referee: Freddie Lincoln

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Swinton 30, Keighley 22 (L1R13, 22/6/25)

Keighley 14, Swinton 18 (L1R5, 6/4/25)

Swinton 18, Keighley 10 (ChR21, 6/8/23)

Keighley 28, Swinton 32 (ChR13, 4/6/23)

Swinton 22, Keighley 26 (L1R18, 7/8/22)

Keighley 30, Swinton 0 (L1R5, 24/4/22)

Keighley 28, Swinton 29 (L1POF, 4/10/15)

(at Select Security Stadium, Widnes)

Keighley 14, Swinton 22 (L1R15, 19/7/15)

Swinton 29, Keighley 16 (L1R7, 17/5/15)

(at Park Lane, Sedgley Park)

Keighley 22, Swinton 24 (iPSCR2, 15/3/15)