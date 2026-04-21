Duo in at York Valkyrie

YORK VALKYRIE have gone overseas once again to add some Aussie flair to their squad.

Following in the footsteps of Canadian internationals Megan Pakulis and Petra Wood, Australian Monique Donovan has also moved to the Minster City in order to continue her rugby league career.

The 28-year-old has featured in the NRLW with Paramatta Eels, before joining Cronulla Sharks, who she went on to captain to a Grand Final win in the Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership last year. She was also named as the competition’s Player of the Year.

Donovan has also gained representative honours with the the Australian Indigenous squad in 2024/25, and is excited by what this next stage of her career has to offer.

“I’m really excited about this next chapter,” said Donovan, who is currently living with new team mate Tara Jane Stanley.

“Joining the Valkyrie for the 2026 season is an incredible opportunity, and I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and growing team.

“Moving from Australia to the UK was a big step, but it’s an opportunity I’m incredibly grateful for.

“It’s a chance I’ve taken to challenge myself both on and off the field, and I can’t wait to get started with the girls and contribute positively to something special this season.”

Donovan has been joined in the squad by Lisa Parker, who has returned to the club after spending pre-season with the club’s dual registration partners Sheffield Eagles.

Parker was a member if the Valkyrie squad last season, making 18 appearances, scoring her only try in the 58-0 win over Barrow Raiders in July.