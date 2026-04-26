Dylan Edwards leads Penrith Panthers’ thrashing of Newcastle Knights

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 12 PENRITH PANTHERS 44

TOM SMITH, McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday

DYLAN EDWARDS grabbed a quick-fire hat-trick as the Panthers pounded the Knights in Newcastle.

Edwards scored the opening three tries in an eight-minute blitz to set up Penrith’s big win, and tallied a whopping 284 running metres in a best-afield display.

Nathan Cleary provided his typically cool-headed support, while Brian To’o snared a late brace and Paul Alamoti terrorised the hosts in attack and defence.

Big-money Knights recruit Dylan Brown also shone in a beaten side, tallying 201 running metres thanks to five tackle busts and two line breaks.

The result continues Penrith’s impressive recent record against Newcastle – they’ve dropped just one of their last 13 meetings – and the Knights’ poor form on home turf, where they’ve won only two of their last 14 matches.

Justin Holbrook’s men conceded 80 points in back-to-back losses to the Tigers and Roosters before another big defeat here.

Winger James Schiller replaced Greg Marzhew (concussion) on the left wing, while England international Dom Young marked his 100th NRL match on the right flank.

For the Panthers, Ivan Cleary welcomed back Casey McLean from suspension, and Freddy Lussick came in for Mitch Kenny, who broke his leg due to a Kodi Nikorima hip-drop tackle in Penrith’s gruelling golden-point win over the Dolphins in Darwin.

There were no signs of fatigue following that trip to the tropics as the men in pink sprinted out of the blocks in Newcastle.

Some desperate defence denied Thomas Jenkins the opener, but Edwards soon combined with Cleary and Moses Leota to strike first.

Three minutes later, Edwards pounced on a Fletcher Hunt knock-on and caught the Knights’ defence napping, sprinting 70 metres down the right touchline to cross untouched.

And the Penrith fullback completed his hat-trick on the 20-minute mark, cashing in on some broken play created by an Isaah Yeo offload.

A barnstorming Alamoti bust then got the visitors on the front foot again, and Cleary jinked his way over the whitewash.

Although Phoenix Crossland steamed over just before half-time to eventually get Newcastle on the board and make it 24-6 at the break, Lussick burrowed his way over from dummy-half to keep the Panthers’ procession rolling in the second half.

Brown kept the Knights somewhat in touch, dummying his way through the line then burning Edwards for pace to notch a sizzling solo try – and he threatened to do the same moments later.

But To’o crossed twice in five minutes to quash any chance of a miracle fightback.

First Edwards released the winger into the right corner with a looping cut-out to expose the stretched defence.

Then Schiller spilled a Cleary bomb, and Tago offloaded for To’o to do the rest.

Tago added some cream to the cake courtesy of another Newcastle error, intercepting a Trey Mooney offload metres from his own line.

While his team-mates piled on eight tries, Jenkins failed to score for this first time this season, ending his remarkable seven-game streak of scoring at least two tries.

GAMESTAR: Dylan Edwards crossed three times in eight minutes to put the Panthers well on top, then proceeded to assist another try and rack up a game-high 284 running metres.

GAMEBREAKER: Izack Tago’s first try of 2026 completed Penrith’s commanding victory.

MATCHFACTS

KNIGHTS

1 Fletcher Sharpe

2 Dom Young

3 Dane Gagai

4 Fletcher Hunt

5 James Schiller

6 Sandon Smith

7 Dylan Brown

8 Jacob Saifiti

9 Phoenix Crossland

15 Pasami Saulo

11 Francis Manuleleua

12 Jermaine McEwen

13 Mat Croker

Subs

10 Trey Mooney

14 Harrison Graham

16 Cody Hopwood

17 Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana

18 Asu Kepaoa (not used)

19 Kyle McCarthy (not used)

Tries: Crossland (37), Brown (53)

Goals: Smith 2/2

PANTHERS

1 Dylan Edwards

2 Thomas Jenkins

3 Paul Alamoti

4 Casey McLean

5 Brian To’o

6 Blaize Talagi

7 Nathan Cleary

8 Moses Leota

9 Freddy Lussick

10 Lindsay Smith

11 Isaiah Papali’i

12 Luke Garner

13 Isaah Yeo

Subs

14 Jack Cogger

15 Scott Sorensen

16 Kalani Going (not used)

17 Billy Phillips

18 Izack Tago

19 Jack Cole (not used)

Tries: Edwards (13, 16, 21), Cleary (30), Lussick (48), To’o (65, 69), Tago (77)

Goals: Cleary 6/8

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-24, 6-24; 6-30, 12-30, 12-34, 12-38, 12-44

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Dylan Brown; Panthers: Dylan Edwards

Penalty count: 2-1

Half-time: 6-24

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Attendance: 23,986