Four in a row for Kieran Foran as Manly Sea Eagles run away from Parramatta Eels

MANLY SEA EAGLES 33 PARRAMATTA EELS 18

WILL KERRIGAN, 4 Pines Park, Sunday

KIERAN FORAN enjoyed a Brookvale Oval homecoming to remember as Manly overpowered Parramatta to clinch their fourth straight win under the interim coach.

The Sea Eagles had won three in a row on the road after Foran took the reins off Anthony Seibold, who lost his first three games of the year on home turf.

Returning to Brookvale for the first time with the clipboard, Foran watched his side convert a slender 7-6 half-time lead into a confident victory with five second-half tries, aided by Tallyn Da Silva’s sin-binning for a lifting tackle.

Halfback Jamal Fogarty steered the ship, deputy fullback Tolutau Koula filled Tom Trbojevic’s number-one jumper with aplomb, and back-rower Haumole Olakau’atu pressed his claim for a New South Wales berth with another barn-storming display.

Both clubs copped some bad news on the injury front, with Manly forward Corey Waddell suffering a pectoral injury in the first half and Parramatta sub Dylan Walker hurting his arm in the second.

Parra defied their horror injury list to upset local foes Canterbury last Sunday, and Jason Ryles strengthened his line-up by re-adding Sean Russell and Kelma Tuilagi from concussion.

Manly are in even better form under Foran, but lost star Tom Trbojevic to a hamstring issue, moving Koula to fullback and Clayton Faulalo into the centres.

These clubs have split their last six meetings over the past three years, with the hosts claiming victory each time. And home-ground advantage paid off here too.

Local product Jake Trbojevic celebrated his 100th game at Fortress Brookvale by snatching a rare try to open the scoring within three minutes, pouncing on a Fogarty bomb which Will Penisini failed to handle.

But Trbojevic’s ex-team-mate Brian Kelly hit back quickly for the Eels. Kelly, who began his career here before spending seven years at the Titans then moving to Parramatta this season, cashed in on some slick hands to find the right corner and claim his first try in blue and gold.

The contest developed into an arm wrestle following that early burst. The only points came from a Mitch Moses penalty then a Fogarty field-goal on the stroke of half-time.

But scoring certainly freed up after the restart.

A Faulalo offload released Lehi Hopoate down the left flank, before Reuben Garrick shrugged off Russell on the right edge.

Fogarty then provided the highlight of the day by collecting a Ben Trbojevic offload and sprinting 55 metres past Joash Papalii to score.

Things got worse for Parra once referee Peter Gough punished Da Silva for his lifting tackle on Jake Simpkin.

Manly cashed in their numerical advantage, as Hopoate sent normally prolific winger Jason Saab galloping away for his first try in twelve games.

Moses pulled one back for the visitors by backing up a daring Kelly kick.

But Faulalo picked up a short goal-line drop-out to cross without a hand laid on him and make sure of Manly’s win, despite Luca Moretti’s late consolation try.

GAMESTAR: Halfback Jamal Fogarty claimed one of Manly’s five quick-fire tries midway through the second half – reward for another composed display by the veteran recruit.

GAMEBREAKER: Brought into the line-up by Tom Trbojevic’s hamstring injury, Clayton Faulalo finished the Sea Eagles’ second-half blitz.

MATCHFACTS

SEA EAGLES

1 Tolutau Koula

2 Jason Saab

3 Clayton Faulalo

4 Reuben Garrick

5 Lehi Hopoate

6 Luke Brooks

7 Jamal Fogarty

8 Taniela Paseka

9 Brandon Wakeham

10 Kobe Hetherington

11 Haumole Olakau’atu

12 Ben Trbojevic

13 Jake Trbojevic

Subs

14 Jake Simpkin

15 Corey Waddell

16 Ethan Bullemor

17 Siosiua Taukeiaho

18 Simione Laiafi (not used)

19 Josh Feledy (not used)

Tries: J Trbojevic (3), Hopoate (50), Garrick (55), Fogarty (57), Saab (63), Faulalo (72)

Goals: Fogarty 4/6

Field-goals: Fogarty (40)

EELS

1 Joash Papalii

2 Brian Kelly

3 Will Penisini

4 Sean Russell

5 Josh Addo-Carr

6 Ronald Volkman

7 Mitchell Moses

8 Luca Moretti

9 Ryley Smith

10 Junior Paulo

11 Charlie Guymer

12 Jack Williams

17 Jack De Belin

Subs

13 Dylan Walker

14 Tallyn Da Silva

15 Saxon Pryke

16 Toni Mataele

18 Kelma Tuilagi (not used)

19 Lorenzo Talataina (not used)

Tries: Kelly (7), Moses (67), Moretti (79)

Goals: Moses 3/4

Sin bin: Da Silva (61) – lifting tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-6, 7-6; 13-6, 19-6, 23-6, 27-6, 27-12, 33-12, 33-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sea Eagles: Jamal Fogarty; Eels: Brian Kelly

Penalty count: 3-4

Half-time: 7-6

Referee: Peter Gough

Attendance: 17,329