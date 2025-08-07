Eamonn McManus joins us on the League Express Podcast

This week Eamonn McManus, the Chairman of St Helens, joined Jake Kearnan and Martyn Sadler on the League Express Podcast to talk about a range of Rugby League issues, including:

The proposed 14-team Super League expansion for 2025

St Helens’ push toward the playoffs

Has IMG’s involvement in Rugby League been a success?

Eamonn’s personal journey into Rugby League

His concerns with the video referee system

The long-term future of the sport under the RFL’s direction

Eamonn pulls no punches as he shares his insights on the decisions shaping the game, the challenges facing top clubs, and what needs to change for Super League to thrive.