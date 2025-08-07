Salford Red Devils given special dispensation for loan players as Paul Rowley comments on player welfare

SALFORD RED DEVILS have been given special dispensation for loan players ahead of their clash with Hull FC on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have been cut greatly since the start of the 2025 Super League campaign, with exits now numbering into double figures.

Chris Hankinson (Leeds Rhinos) and Chris Hill (Bradford Bulls) were the two latest Salford players to exit the club last week.

And with more expected, questions are being raised about whether the Red Devils can actually field a team.

In terms of potential incomings, Salford head coach Paul Rowley has revealed that the club has been given special dispensation from the RFL on loan players.

“We definitely need more players,” Rowley said. “I believe we have been dispensation on loans.

“We got refused that dispensation several weeks ago but we’ve now been granted that. That’s where players would come from now.

“We will try and find players that fit, you can look anywhere for loans can’t you?”

In terms of player welfare, with Salford down to the bare bones, questions have also been asked about players potentially playing injured.

Rowley responded: “We coach everything on merit. We deal with individuals as and when we see fit.

“We are pretty clued up as to who is a little bit off and that’s why we have welfare officers.

“We are as observant with our group as much as possible.”